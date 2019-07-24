Traffic backed up after semi wrecks on I-64 in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) – Interstate 64 Eastbound in the area of Scott Depot/Crooked Creek Exit will be closed for several hours for clean up of a semi-crash. The crash was reported around 8:25 AM on Wednesday, July 24th, 2019.

According to Putnam County Dispatchers, no one was killed in the crash and no injuries have been reported at this time.

A witnesss on scene says they saw multiple semi-trucks, including one that was very mangled. They also say all five lanes of traffic were being diverted into one lane.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.