BARBOURSVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Barboursville Parks and Recreation is letting residents know about a traffic pattern change during December.

Between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m., Barboursville Park traffic will flow one way from the entrance on Martha Road to the exit on 4-H Camp Road.

There is no entry from 4-H Camp Road each evening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Drivers can only enter from Martha Road and exit onto 4-H Camp Road during these times.

The traffic change will last all December for the Barboursville Village of Lights.