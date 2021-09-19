Traffic delays expected for Ashland’s twin bridges

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — In Ashland, Kentucky, the 12th and 13th Street bridges will be going through inspections, which could mean traffic delays for some drivers.

Beginning tomorrow, the inspections will require daily lane closures – between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. Inclement weather could affect inspection schedules forcing crews to rescheduled for the next clear-weather day.



Lane closures are expected on the 12th and 13th Street Bridges this week. Courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff Photo/Lane Ball.

Crews will also use the sidewalk on the 12th street bridge to perform inspections but will maintain clearance for pedestrians and cyclists.

Here is the full inspection schedule this week:

Monday, Sept. 20, 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open. Expect merging traffic entering the bridge from Kentucky and while exiting the bridge in Ohio.

Tuesday, Sept. 21, 13th Street bridge, right lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Wednesday, Sept. 22, 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Thursday, Sept. 23, 13th Street bridge, left lane closed, other two lanes will remain open.

Friday, Sept. 24, Greenup Avenue below bridges, alternating single lane closures, each direction.

Saturday, Sept. 25, 12th Street bridge, one lane traffic across the bridge. Crews will begin with left lane closed, followed by right lane closed. Opposite lane will remain open each time. No over-dimensional loads permitted during inspection.

