Traffic shift scheduled for I-64 near Huntington Mall

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) —The second phase of construction to widen I-64 to eight lanes between the Huntington Mall and Merritts Creek Road will shift traffic starting tonight at 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 4.

Officials with the West Virginia Department of Transportation say contractors will put up temporary concrete barriers on the fast lane between mile markers 18 and 20 and put in new pavement markings that will shift Westbound traffic. These exits will also be unavailable for drivers and will have to detour at either exit 15 or exit 28.

All work should be completed by 6 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, when westbound drivers will again be able to use exit 18 and exit 20.