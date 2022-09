CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Crews are working to remove a truck with an oversized load that tried to go through a contraflow lane on I-64 and then hit a barrier wall.

According to the West Virginia Department of Transportation, one westbound contraflow lane is closed due to the truck.

District 1 Engineer Rob Pennington says that the driver’s permit, “didn’t allow him to be traveling there.”

One westbound lane and both eastbound lanes are open.