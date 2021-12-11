UPDATE: Lanes back open on I-64E near South Charleston

Metro 911 officials report a three-vehicle crash on I-64 eastbound at mile marker 55 in South Charleston that has left one lane of traffic open.

UPDATE (10:48 a.m. on Dec. 11, 2021): WV511 reports that the road is cleared and all lanes are now back open on I-64E at mile marker 55.

Vehicle Crash on I-64 EB at MM 55.0.

Road cleared.

Kanawha County. — West Virginia 511 (@WV511) December 11, 2021

Dispatchers say the crash was called in around 9:55 a.m. and that only one out of the three lanes is open.

They say there is no word on when all the lanes will open back up, but they say a wrecker is coming to clean debris and get the vehicles.

They report no injuries or anyone taken to the hospital at this time.

The South Charleston Police Department is on the scene and the South Charleston Fire Department has already left, dispatchers say.

