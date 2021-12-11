UPDATE: Road cleared on I-77 N

UPDATE (2:02 p.m. on Dec. 11, 2021): According to WV511, the roads are cleared.
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes on I-77N at mile marker 102 at the Westmoreland Road Exit N are closed after a two-vehicle car crash, according to Metro 911 officials.
Dispatchers say the call came in around 12:53 p.m.
There is no word on injuries or if anyone has been taken to the hospital, officials say.
Two out of three northbound lanes are closed down with no word on when they will open back up, Metro 911 says.
The Charleston Police Department, the Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County EMS are on the scene.
