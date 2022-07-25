UPDATE (3:42 p.m. on Monday, July 25, 2022): According to the WV511 cameras, I-64E is starting to move again after a two-vehicle crash.

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Two lanes of I-64E are shut down near the Lee Street exit due to a two-vehicle crash.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 2:30 p.m.

They say there are minor injuries being reported.

The Charleston Police Department and the Charleston Fire Department are both on scene.

Dispatchers say there is another crash near the Oakwood Exit on I-64W, but the vehicles are off the road and there are no injuries.