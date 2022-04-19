UPDATE(10:47 p.m. on Tuesday, April 19): Metro 911 officials say the intersection of Kanawha Turnpike and Chesapeake Street is back open.

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash has closed the intersection of Kanawha Turnpike and Chesapeake Street in South Charleston.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just before 10 p.m.

They say there are two reported injuries and medics are checking them out.

There is no word on when the intersection will reopen.

South Charleston PD, South Charleston FD, Kanawha County Ambulance and the West Virginia State Police are on the scene.