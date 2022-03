SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Montrose Drive and MacCorkle Avenue SW in South Charleston has caused all eastbound lanes to be closed down.

Metro 911 officials say the call came in just after 10 p.m.

They say that no one was taken to the hospital as a result of the crash.

A wrecker is on its way to clear up the roadway.

The South Charleston Police Department, the South Charleston Fire Department and Kanawha County Ambulance all responded to the crash.