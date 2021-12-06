Two-vehicle crash outside of WV State Police Building leads to one lane shut down

A two-vehicle crash outside of the West Virginia State Police Building leads to one lane of traffic closed down, Metro 911 officials say. (WOWK)

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A two-vehicle crash outside of the West Virginia State Police Building leads to one lane of traffic closed down, Metro 911 officials say.

They say they were alerted to the crash outside of the WV Police Building on Jefferson Road in South Charleston at around 10:40 a.m.

They say the southbound lane of Jefferson Road is currently closed down, but Metro 911 says the road should open back up soon.

No one was taken to the hospital and there are no injuries at this time, officials say.

The West Virginia State Police and the South Charleston Fire Department are on the scene, Metro 911 reports.