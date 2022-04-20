CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — CSX Transportation has scheduled several railroad crossing closures due to repairs around Kanawha County in late April and early May.

The closures will require rerouting traffic with detour signs.

Crossings are generally closed anywhere from two to five days. Rescheduling or maintenance delays may happen, with or without notice, due to unforeseen circumstances or inclement weather.

The closures are listed below:

Charleston, WV

Kanawha Turnpike (just off MacCorkle Avenue SW) Closing on or around April 26

WV 601/Jefferson Road Closing on or around April 25



Marmet, WV

Ohio Avenue/85th Street (near Oregon Avenue) Closing on or around April 28



East Bank, WV

Walnut Street (between First Street and Third Avenue) Closed on March 10 (for six weeks) — this crossing will get opened during other closures (listed below)

Ferry Street (between First Avenue and Third Avenue) Closing on or around May 2

Willow Street (between First Avenue and Third Avenue) Closing on or around May 2

Blair Crossing (between First Street and Third Avenue) Closing on or around May 2

First Avenue (near Third Avenue) Closing on or around May 2



Belle, WV

WV 61 (near Coalburg Road) Closing on or around May 2



Cabin Creek, WV

WV 61/Highway 3 — James River Road (near WV 61) Closing on or around May 2



Pratt, WV

Center Street (Between Campbell Avenue and Clifton Avenue) Closing on or around May 4



Hansford, WV