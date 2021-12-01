Vehicle crash in Quincy closes westbound road

All westbound lanes of E DuPont Avenue in Quincy are shut down following a crash involving a truck and a coal truck, Metro 911 officials say.

QUINCY, WV (WOWK) — All westbound lanes of E DuPont Avenue in Quincy are shut down following a crash involving a truck and a coal truck, Metro 911 officials say.

The crash happened right after 6 p.m. right outside of the Shoney’s in Quincy, officials say. Dispatchers say the truck allegedly struck the coal truck.

There is no word on injuries or the condition of those involved, but medics are on the scene.

Metro 911 says they estimate roads will open back up soon since a wrecker is on its way to the scene.