UPDATE(9:18 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 22, 2022): The Nitro-St. Albans Bridge is back open after a three-vehicle crash.

According to Metro 911 officials, two people were taken to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The bridge opened back up at approximately 9:12 p.m.

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle crash on the Nitro-St. Albans Bridge has shut down the bridge for all traffic.

Metro 911 officials say that the bridge is going to be shut down for an unknown amount of time, but a wrecker is on the way to the scene.

The Saint Albans Police Department and the Saint Albans Fire Department are on the scene and medical assistance is on its way.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.