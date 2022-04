SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A vehicle fire has caused the slow and middle lane of I-64W to close down.

Metro 911 officials say a call about a vehicle fire at mile-marker 55 on I-64W came in just before 2:40 p.m.

They say the fire is already out and no one is injured, but the two lanes are still closed. There is no word on when it will open.

South Charleston PD and South Charleston FD are on the scene.