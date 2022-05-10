UPDATE (11:50 a.m. on May 10, 2022): Interstate 77 South near the Tuppers Creek exit has reopened after the lanes were previously closed due to a vehicle fire.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 reports both southbound lanes of Interstate 77 are shut down near the Tuppers Creek Road exit (Exit 111) due to a fully involved vehicle fire.

Metro says everyone was able to exit the vehicle, and no one was hurt.

Sissonville Fire Department is responding to the scene.

WOWK 13 News will provide updates as more information comes in.