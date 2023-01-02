UPDATE (Jan 1., 2:55 p.m.): According to West Virginia 511 cameras, the Hurricane entrance ramp is back open on Interstate 64 East.

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says there is a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 64 East entrance ramp in Hurricane.

The incident happened around 2:08 p.m., dispatchers say.

Responders just arrived on the scene, dispatchers say. Crews include Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Fire Department, and Teays Valley FD.

The I-64 entrance ramp at Hurricane is closed, dispatchers say. The West Virginia 511 map shows some traffic backup in the area.

(Footage from WV 511 cameras)

Officials do not have additional information at this time.