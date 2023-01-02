UPDATE (Jan 1., 2:55 p.m.): According to West Virginia 511 cameras, the Hurricane entrance ramp is back open on Interstate 64 East.
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Putnam County 911 says there is a vehicle on fire at the Interstate 64 East entrance ramp in Hurricane.
The incident happened around 2:08 p.m., dispatchers say.
Responders just arrived on the scene, dispatchers say. Crews include Hurricane Police Department, Hurricane Fire Department, and Teays Valley FD.
The I-64 entrance ramp at Hurricane is closed, dispatchers say. The West Virginia 511 map shows some traffic backup in the area.
Officials do not have additional information at this time.