Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Coronavirus
Healthy U
Inside West Virginia Politics
Destination WV
Your Local Election HQ
Crime
Special Reports
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Top Stories
Arthur Kopit, three-time Tony-nominated playwright, dies
Top Stories
Police looking for info on shooter after 1 dead, 2 wounded at Youngstown nightclub
Video
Kentucky stops changes to unemployment banking information to fight fraud
Groups warn Venice lagoon still at risk after cruise decree
From child care to COVID, rising job market faces obstacles
Watch
Live Stream
Video
TV Schedule
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
Forecast Details
7-Day Forecast
Stormtracker 13 Weather Camera Network
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Top Stories
Could this year’s hurricane season be as busy as the record-breaking 2020 season?
Video
Top Stories
Cold snap set to break on Easter weekend
Video
Top Stories
Worried about spring plants surviving the freeze? Here are some tips
Video
Biden orders federal assistance for Kentucky’s $30 million storm recovery effort
100 year snow record tied in West Virginia
Cold snap, AKA “dogwood winter,” won’t last long but likely not last cold snap of spring
Sports
Local Sports
Gold and Blue Nation
Marshall Sports
College Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Black & Gold Today
The Big Game
NFL
NASCAR
High School Sports
Video Game News
Top Stories
Hundreds of French sports figures accused of sexual violence
Top Stories
LEADING OFF: All-Star Game needs new home, Harvey’s new try
Mercedes gets 1st 5 career hits, White Sox beat Angels 12-8
Purr-fect night: Bauer wins LA debut, cat on field at Coors
Arizona reaches NCAA title game with 69-59 win over UConn
WOWK Basketball Challenge
Community
Remarkable Women
St. PETrick’s Day Photo Sweepstakes
Good News with 13
Honoring Black History
CMA Awards
Pass or Fail
WOWK 13’s Virtual Home Show
13 Gives Back
13 Things To Do This Weekend
Contests
Half Off Hump Day Deals
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Raise Up Your Voice
Calendar
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
Work For Us
What’s On
Black & Gold Today
Gold and Blue Nation
Hidden History
Inside West Virginia Politics
TV Schedule
About Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Sign up for our Daily Digest newsletter
Advertise with WOWK
TV Schedule
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Traffic
Search
Search
Search
Countdown to Tax Day
May 17 2021 12:00 am
Unemployment
Kentucky stops changes to unemployment banking information to fight fraud
Don't Miss
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
Video
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Trending Stories
Fourth stimulus check: Another payment could lift millions out of poverty
Video
“Overwhelming” illegal dumpsite causing big stink
Video
Ohio man arrested after allegedly shooting at girlfriend’s car
WV records five new COVID-19 deaths, confirmed cases continue to climb
Rally at the WV Capitol against removing state income taxes
Video
WOWK 13 NEWS
Tweets by WOWK13News