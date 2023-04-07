PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK) — Pikeville, Kentucky native Ryan Hall is branded as “The Internet’s Weatherman.”

Hall streams to millions of followers during severe weather outbreaks and provides forecast analysis on other videos weekly.

StormTracker 13 Chief Meteorologist Spencer Adkins went to Pikeville to find out more about who Hall is, how he got started in weather and YouTube and where he’s going with his plans.

The video above is a fun slice of the conversation but you can hear a lot more and tour Hall’s “Weather House” in the upcoming StormTracker 13 Spring Weather Special which airs Thursday, April 13, at 7 p.m. on WOWK-TV.

Hall currently has just shy of 1.3 million subscribers to his YouTube page. His merchandise sales and donations from viewers help fund relief efforts which are coordinated by another eastern Kentucky storm chaser named Chris Hall, who is actually not related to Ryan Hall. We also talk to Chris Hall who was on the scene of a major tornado in Rolling Fork, Mississippi in the StormTracker 13 Spring Weather Special.