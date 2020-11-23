100% chance of rain on Wednesday and details on when it moves in

There’s no doubt that everyone will get rain on Wednesday. Even though travel will be light, some people will still get out and travel to a destination for the long holiday weekend. So we present this to you with the caveat that travel is discouraged along with large gatherings. And wear a mask.

8AM Wednesday

We will be dry to start the day and there will be warmer temperatures with a southerly wind.

Noon Wednesday

The warm front from the south will help the temps pop up before the rain moves in. We can’t rule out a rumble of thunder around the Ohio River Valley.

6PM Wednesday

The rain will last between 4 and 8 hours…depending on your location. More time in the Ohio River Valley.

11PM Wednesday

There will be some light sprinkles and drizzle that last into the night. The breeze will pick up for a few hours overnight as well.

Noon Thanksgiving Day

While it will be dry on Thanksgiving, there will be lots of clouds around. We also can’t rule out a very stray sprinkle on Turkey Day. Rain totals will be around 1/4 to 3/4 of an inch when the rain is all done.