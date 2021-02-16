145,000 people without power in NE Kentucky

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear said an estimated 145,000 total people are without power in Northeastern Kentucky.
As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Kentucky Power website shows Pike, Martin, Floyd, Lawrence, Boyd and Lewis counties are experiencing power outages.
- Pike: 175 reported outages
- Martin: 1,255 reported outages
- Floyd: 2,281 reported outages
- Lawrence: 7,671 reported outages
- Boyd: 16,388 reported outages
- Lewis: 268 reported outages
Power outages have also impacted traffic signals. Officials say treat any dark signals as a four-way stop.
Any Kentuckians who are experiencing a downed power line or power outage should contact their local utility company.
