145,000 people without power in NE Kentucky

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Kentucky Power outage map as of Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021 at 1 p.m.

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) — Gov. Andy Beshear said an estimated 145,000 total people are without power in Northeastern Kentucky.

As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 16, the Kentucky Power website shows Pike, Martin, Floyd, Lawrence, Boyd and Lewis counties are experiencing power outages.

  • Pike: 175 reported outages
  • Martin: 1,255 reported outages
  • Floyd: 2,281 reported outages
  • Lawrence: 7,671 reported outages
  • Boyd: 16,388 reported outages
  • Lewis: 268 reported outages

Power outages have also impacted traffic signals. Officials say treat any dark signals as a four-way stop.

Any Kentuckians who are experiencing a downed power line or power outage should contact their local utility company.

