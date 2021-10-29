2021 Trick-or-Treat forecast

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Trick-or-Treaters may need the jackets as they seek their treats but overall, it could be worse!

We’ll have some scattered showers out and about for the evening hours of Saturday as many kiddos head out for the candy but it shouldn’t be an all-evening wash.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s to around 60 at the start of the festivities and drop down into the middle 50s by the middle evening hours.

Halloween looks much drier by the mid-morning hours and we are dry until the end of next week when yet another storm system heads into the Tri-State for Thursday and Friday.