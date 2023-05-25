(WOWK) – The 2023 Atlantic Hurricane season starts June 1st, but the National Weather Service and the University of Colorado have issued their forecasts for this year.

2023 Atlantic Hurricane Forecast

Overall signs are pointing to an average year of storm activity in the Atlantic. Colorado State University forecasts one less storm than average for named storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes. NOAA also forecasts an average season this year.

Click here for the Colorado State 2023 Hurricane Forecast

Click here for the NOAA 2023 Hurricane Forecast

2023 Hurricane Names

According to the National Hurricane Center there is only one tropical disturbance right now, and it is extremely unlikely for it to develop into a storm.

Download the StormTracker 13 weather app to stay up to date on the 2023 hurricane season and local weather in our area.