50-50 weekend: dry and wet

(WOWK) — The weekend will start dry and end up with rain, meaning plans will be drier for outdoor work and play on Saturday.

The full moon happens just before 4 a.m. Saturday and the nickname given to it is called the Full Beaver Moon. Sky conditions should be decent to see the moon in many areas.

Moon as seen Thursday night before the lunar eclipse from Mary Reed Runyon in Pike County, KY

This is the time of year when beavers begin to take shelter in their lodges, having laid up sufficient stores of food for the long winter ahead. During the time of the fur trade in North America, it was also the season to trap beavers for their thick, winter-ready pelts. Old Farmers Almanac

Rain will start Sunday in the northern counties along and north of I-64 early and then the rest of the counties will see rain in the late afternoon and early evening.

Predictor model output for rain Sunday evening

Backing up just a little bit, there is a WVU home football game against Texas on Saturday and it looks like the weather will cooperate. Highs in Morgantown will top out in the low 50s.

Marshall is on the road at Charlotte and the weather looks great there with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 50s.

