70 degree weather possible next week!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’ve reach 70 degrees once in 2021 and we have an opportunity to add to it next week!

We reached 70 degrees back on February 24th – the only 70 degree day of 2021 thus far.

Although our wind flow this weekend will be primarily from the west and northwest, we’ll switch our flow to the south and southwest by Monday!

That will allow temperatures to soar to near 60 on Monday, with 60s expected Tuesday and a run at 70 degrees on Wednesday!

Our next chance of rain returns Thursday in the form of showers – they are not expected to be heavy at this time.

