70s to 40s this week

(WOWK) — After a great Monday, even warmer temperatures are expected on Tuesday.

Predictor model temperature output for Tuesday afternoon

This will be a week of rapid change however with a strong cold front coming through mainly late Thursday.

Model showing cold front passing through Thursday evening

When the cold front comes through on Thursday, we expect some strong wind gusts along with it due to the clash of warm and cool air.

Predictor model wind gust output for Thursday evening in mph

Once this front moves through, the rain will taper off quickly and the high temperatures will be significantly cooler with falling temperatures through the afternoon Friday and on Saturday only reaching the 40s.

Predictor model output for temperatures on Saturday

Because the front moves so fast on Thursday, it doesn’t have a chance to put out much rainfall. Models show less than an inch of rain falling with the front and subsequent passing showers afterward.

Predictor model output for rain through Saturday

A second round of cold air will reinforce the first round of cool air, keeping highs early next week in the 40s once again meaning it’s time to bundle up. A new round of precipitation will also form on the northwest breeze, causing upslope snow to mix with rain in the high terrain.

Predictor model output for Monday, November 15 showing rain & snow mixed in the WV high terrain

These big temperature swings and changes in the weather mean you’ll want to choose wisely on what to wear and when to travel. Be sure to stay ahead of the weather with the StormTracker 13 weather app. It’s free and you can download it right here.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.