70s to snow and back again this week

(WOWK) — A wild temperature ride and weather extremes are in store this week as the area will go from sun and 70s to snow and back, all within 7 days.

Temperature trends between Tuesday and Friday

Rain will move in ahead of a cold front on Wednesday, leaving a significant amount, as much as an inch and a half of rain in some areas.

Predictor GFS rainfall model output for Wednesday

The rain will change to snow during Wednesday night, crossing into Thursday. The problem with forecasting amounts is the fact that the ground will be very warm. The air will get cold fast so there may be accumulation on the grass but don’t expect the amounts shown on models to be the final amount.

Predictor NAM Snow model output by Thursday morning

Temperatures then take a day or two to rebound and by Easter Sunday we are looking at highs back up around 70 degrees once again.

Temperature trends starting Saturday through next week

