70s to snowflakes: Update on wild weather for mid April

(WOWK) — While temperatures will rise substantially on Tuesday (April 20), people in the WOWK-TV viewing area should get ready for a late season taste of winter-like weather Wednesday and Thursday.

Temperature trends

A cold rush of air comes in behind a front on Wednesday, making it cold enough to see wet snow mix in during the day, especially in the high mountain areas of West Virginia.

Predictor model output for Wednesday afternoon

Winds will pick up early Wednesday as well when the cold air arrives. Look for some gusts in the 20 to 30 mph range.

Wind gust projections for Wednesday morning

Snow totals are expected to be light but the mere presence of wet snow amid breezy, damp conditions will make this feel like the beginning of March instead of mid-April.

Predictor snow model output

In the high mountains of West Virginia, the road temperatures may allow that light bit of snow to stick for just a short time early Thursday morning. Road temperature forecasts show most of the region will be too warm for snow to stick except in the high terrain early Thursday.

Predictor model road temperatures for Thursday

Air temperatures and plant temperatures will be down around 32 degrees so we will likely see freeze warnings Wednesday night into Thursday morning and Thursday night into Friday morning.

