September 04 2021

90s in the forecast for next seven days in Tri-State!

Weather

Each day for the next will provide the risk for reaching 90 degrees – it’s a real heatwave in our neck of the woods!

Especially beginning on Tuesday, afternoon highs in the low to middle 90s will be accompanied by heat index values in the upper 90s to around 100 degrees.

Please be careful outside if you plan on being outside for extended periods of time!

This period of heat will likely last until around Monday or Tuesday of the following week, when cooler weather (80s) look to return.

