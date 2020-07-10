A brief heat break this weekend, but it’s coming back!

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Today will make eight days in a row where we have seen temperatures in the 90s, but it’s the last day in a row, as we will see a brief reprieve from the heat with a cold front passing through tonight.

This is the longest streak of 90 degree days since we saw eight days in a row from September 9th – 16th, 2019. Only one time this millennium has a 90 degree streak lasted longer (eleven days from June 28th – July 8th, 2012), so we are in impressive company in terms of how often this happens – it’s rare!

A slight breeze this afternoon is keeping a Heat Advisory from being issued, as temperatures will be comparable to what we saw Thursday in the middle 90s.

DAY CHARLESTON HUNTINGTON July 3rd 91 92 July 4th 93 93 July 5th 95 95 July 6th 95 92 July 7th 94 95 July 8th 92 95 July 9th 95 96

A cold front will begin to approach the tri-state by late in the day on Friday. This will pop up a few more storms than we have seen recently. Outdoor plans aren’t in jeopardy, but be prepared for a brief downpour or two this evening.

The good news is that there is a bit more wind in the atmosphere, which should help move these storms and keep the flood threat to a minimum, but brief locally heavy rainfall, as well as a gusty wind or two cannot be ruled out.

We will cool down a touch behind the front on Saturday, with highs in the middle 80s.

With the front passing through overnight Friday into Saturday, I think we are dry most of the day, other than an isolated storm or two during the afternoon Saturday – overall not bad considering it was looking pretty wet for Saturday earlier in the week.

We will flirt with 90 once again Sunday, before another front pushes through Sunday night into Monday. This will give us a renewed chance for storms Sunday afternoon through early Monday morning, and behind the front will feel pretty nice, with highs in the middle 80s and low humidity for Monday afternoon.

Another very strong upper level ridge will then build across the central U.S. and scoot the heat toward our region by midweek, and this heat looks just as potent, if not stronger than this week’s heat wave as we look ahead toward the end of next week and into the following weekend. At this point, expect high temperatures to at least be in the middle 90s.

This heat looks to last for several days next week, so be prepared for a second heat wave round as summer 2020 has kicked off on a pretty toasty start across West Virginia, Ohio, and Kentucky.

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.