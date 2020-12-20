A Christmas miracle? White Christmas possible in tri-state

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The chances for a White Christmas are beginning to look like more than just a Christmas miracle in 2020!
A very strong cold front will push through the region on Christmas Eve, which will allow rain to transition to snow during the evening Christmas Eve into the overnight hours and early into Christmas morning.
Although I don’t think snowfall totals will be overly impressive, a light snow accumulation is looking quite promising at this point.
A White Christmas is defined as having one inch of snow on the ground – I think we’ve got a decent shot at it, especially east of I-77.
There will be changes in the coming days and we will keep an eye on it for you in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!
