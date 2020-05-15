A few storms will pop up this weekend as temperatures soar!

Thunderstorms will pop up across the region with some lighting sending people indoors briefly.

We do not expect the weather to ruin your outdoor plans entirely, but you need to keep an eye to the sky and our StormTracker 13 Severe Weather Alert App and you can click this link to download it!

Friday evening, we’re expecting most of the activity to occur across the Ohio River Valley. A few storms will have some gusty wind and some lightning but they storms will be spotty.

Saturday will see a few spotty storms but not as many as the ones we see on Friday. These will be more spotty in nature and won’t move very fast. These will be able to produce some heavy rainfall if you’re caught underneath them. Most of the rain falls around the warm front.

Sunday will be more potent but those storms will occur much later in the evening and night with the rain moving in from the west as the night goes on. So much of your Sunday will be rain free with some incredibly warm temps in the mid to upper 80s! Enjoy, socially distant and wear a mask if you’re around others! Cheers!