A Few Strong Storms Possible Sunday

A warm front will create the risk for a few thunderstorms Sunday, some of which could be on the stronger side!

We are looking at pretty calm conditions for the first half of Sunday – a stray sprinkle is possible, but most of us are dry.

However, as we head into the afternoon, we will see the sun peak a few times and warm us well into the 70s. In addition, an abormally moist air mass will be in place, with dew points likely climbing into the lower 60s, which is what we usually see toward the end of May. The result will be an environment that will be marginally unstable, especially across the western part of our region toward the tri-state.

The Storm Prediction Center has issued a *Slight Risk* for severe weather in central Kentucky, and a *Marginal Risk* for severe weather across parts of eastern Kentucky, southern Ohio, and western West Virginia Sunday, meaning that conditions will be favorable for one or two strong storms during the afternoon and evening. For more information on what these risk classifications mean by the Storm Prediction Center, click here.

The storms look most likely to roll through between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. Sunday. There may be a stray shower or two before then during the day on Sunday, but this appears to be the most prime time for the chance for a few strongs. You can see below even the risk for lightning that we are able to deliver to you with our new StormTracker 13 Vipir Real-Time Radar. You can see that lightning will certainly be a possibility across the region Sunday as a result of the warm front.

As we lose the heating of the day overnight, the risk for storms will decrease significantly. In addition, there will be a little less moisture available for these storms east of I-79 and north of US-33, which indicates that towns in these areas at a much lower risk for storms than the I-64 corridor and points south and west.

As always, we will keep an eye on the storms for you in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab, and you can keep an eye on the watches, warnings, radar, and check the latest forecast on our completely free StormTracker 13 Weather App, available on Apple and on Google Play!