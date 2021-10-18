A little rain over the next week… literally

(WOWK) — Despite models showing two distinct opportunities for rain in the next 7 days, the amounts look to be very light and temperatures look to be fairly within the range of what would be expected this time of year.

Predictor model output for Thursday showing light rain

The first round of rain should cross the area along and ahead of a cold front on Thursday as shown in the image above.

Predictor model output for Monday showing more light to moderate rain

The second round of rain showing up on the models within the 7 day forecast comes along late Sunday into Monday morning as seen in the image above.

Once again the amounts of rain showing up on the model guidance is not overwhelming at all.

Rainfall from model outputs through Tuesday Oct 26

Temperatures will warm a few days before the cold front comes across on Thursday then temperatures will cool once again. However, temperatures seem to show the largest amount of change on the weather models in the area of temperatures, so stay tuned for adjustments as the week goes on.

Grab the StormTracker 13 weather app to catch any weather changes as they happen.

