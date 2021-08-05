A look at weekend rain chances and beach weather

(WOWK) — The next chance for appreciable rain in the region is Saturday in the region. Showers and storms will likely move west to east any time after about 10am and move east before dinner time. This rain won’t last all day and will move at a decent page, and likely leave us dry by the evening.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon – storms develop and move east

Once that rain passes through the area, the temperature takes over as the big story.

Temperature trends ahead

If you have outdoor plans this weekend just be ready to dodge a few storms possibly Saturday, otherwise, find ways to stay cool.

As for the beaches for those traveling east, there once again will be a few afternoon scattered showers and storms. It doesn’t look like a total washout which is good.

Predictor model output for Saturday afternoon

Predictor model output for Sunday afternoon

