A much cooler week ahead

(WOWK) — After a week that saw several days in the 80s, cooler air has returned to the region and in fact there is a chance there could be some frost in the mountains of West Virginia and southeastern Kentucky within the next week.

Temperatures only topped out in the low 60s on Sunday, almost 20 degrees cooler than the middle of the previous week. By Monday morning, low temperatures are anticipated to be running in the low 40s in many areas and even some upper 30s in higher terrain regions.

Projected morning temperatures Monday via Predictor model output

In some of the areas such as Webster, Nicholas, Raleigh, Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, there could be a few patches of frost in the sheltered valleys early Monday. This will be the case again next weekend when temperatures once again take a sharp dip and even more of us could experience frost with lows Friday night into Saturday morning dropping into the mid 30s.

Predictor model output for morning lows Saturday October 23

The main weather event outside of temperature this week will be a cold front that comes through with some strong wind gusts and some rain on Thursday.

Cold front on Thursday will cause a line of showers and storms to pivot across the region Thursday

Projected wind gusts in miles per hour via model output from Predictor

Overall during the week the high temperatures rise daily until the cold front comes through with the showers, then much cooler air proceeds to set up over the region for a few days.

7 day forecast

The amount of rain is expected to be light as the front with the showers and storms will move through fairly quickly on Thursday.

Predictor model output for rain through Friday morning

