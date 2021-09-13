A warming fall season means that summer is sticking around longer

(WOWK/Climate Matters) – If you think that tailgating season is a bit warmer than it was before or the heat spells last deeper into the fall festival season you’re right. Here’s what you need to know!

Fall is getting warmer due to climate change. About 95% (234) of the 246 cities analyzed have warmed since 1970. And 57% (134) of those cities have warmed at least two degrees.

Of the 246 cities, 68% (167) have seen at least seven more days of above-average fall temperatures compared to 1970. Ten locations recorded one additional month of hotter-than-normal days.

Warmer fall temperatures raise public health risks such as heat-related illness, mosquito-borne disease, pollen allergies, and worsening air pollution.

Take a look at the trends.

Climate Central analyzed 51 years of fall temperature data in 246 U.S. locations.

Among the 246 cities analyzed, 95% (234) experienced an increase in average fall temperatures since 1970. And 57% (134) of those cities experienced warming of at least 2°F. Warming is fastest in Texas and the Southwest Region: The five greatest increases are seen in Reno, Nev. (7.6°F), Las Vegas (6°F), El Paso, Tex. (5.6°F), Tucson, Ariz. (5.4°F), and Phoenix (5.3°F).

Of the 246 locations, 68% (167) recorded at least seven additional days above their normal fall average temperature since 1970. Nine of these cities saw an extra month of above-average temperatures. For the second year in a row, Reno, Nev. tops the list with 43 additional days. Fall has a new ‘normal’: NOAA’s climate normals are 30-year averages of climate variables which serve as a reference point for comparing current weather to a given location’s ‘normal’ climate. Fall mean temperature normals have increased across most of the contiguous U.S. between the current period (1991-2020) and the previous period (1981-2010). Some of the largest differences were found in the Southwest and Northeast, exceeding 1°F at some locations.

Fall is warming. So what?

HOW WILL THIS IMPACT ME?

How will a warmer fall affect cooling demands in your region?

With a warmer fall season, some regions are relying on air conditioning for longer. The EIA projects that air conditioning demand will be responsible for the greatest increase in residential and commercial energy through 2050. This costs American homeowners $29 billion annually. Cooling demand is threatened by power outages caused by extreme weather events like the concurrent hurricane season. See Poweroutages.us which tracks, records and aggregates power outage data across the U.S. in an informative and up-to-date map.

What does a longer mosquito season mean for public health?

An increase in fall heat and humidity encourages mosquitos to linger for longer. Mosquitos aren’t just itchy nuisances: they carry serious diseases like the West Nile Virus and Dengue Fever. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provides county-level maps which show case numbers by disease and year. See Climate Central’s 2020 analysis of mosquito-suitable days for more on growing conditions and long-term trends.