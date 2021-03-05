Countdown to Tax Day
A weekend without rain or snow!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WOWK) — After a series of damaging storms for the past several weeks, the area gets a break from severe weather across the weekend and into next week.

Temperature trends

Storms are steering to the south of the viewing area leaving us dry and cool thanks to a northwesterly push of wind.

Saturday’s overall weather setup
Sunday’s overall weather setup

Winds can be blustery in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s which is several degrees below normal.

Weekend forecast

Despite cold mornings, the afternoons will be cool and bright. A good weekend to continue cleanup from the ice storms and the recent floods. Check out the next chance for rain on our forecast page right here.

