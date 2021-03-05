A weekend without rain or snow!

(WOWK) — After a series of damaging storms for the past several weeks, the area gets a break from severe weather across the weekend and into next week.
Storms are steering to the south of the viewing area leaving us dry and cool thanks to a northwesterly push of wind.
Winds can be blustery in the afternoon with high temperatures in the 40s which is several degrees below normal.
Despite cold mornings, the afternoons will be cool and bright. A good weekend to continue cleanup from the ice storms and the recent floods. Check out the next chance for rain on our forecast page right here.
