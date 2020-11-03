A winner of a forecast for Election Day 2020 (and a quieter forecast for your phone)

(WOWK) – The forecast for Election Day 2020 looks great in terms of weather all across the area.

A cold start is likely, with temperatures starting the day in the 30s, so those going to polls even before the sun comes up will need coats, hats and gloves to stay warm.

Predictor model output for morning temperatures November 3, 2020

By mid day the temperatures warm up and the skies will be clear. Look for afternoon highs very close to 60 degrees.

Predictor model output for mid day Tuesday, November 3, 2020

The normal high for this time of year is 63 degrees in the Charleston area.

Predictor model output for temperatures Tuesday afternoon

In fact there really isn’t much precipitation in the forecast across the “lower 48” states with the only real rain to be seen in the Northwest in parts of Washington and Oregon.

Predictor model output for Tuesday, November 3, 2020 in the 4 o’clock hour Eastern

The only other forecast that everyone will likely be in favor of will be a reduction in the number of political calls and texts from unknown numbers to our mobile phones. At least that’s the early call moving ahead from November 4 for a few months.

You can check the weather any time you like at www.wowktv.com/weather/forecast

Follow Spencer Adkins on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.

For local forecasts, weather alerts, live VIPIR Radar and more, download the FREE StormTracker 13 Weather App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.