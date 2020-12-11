Accumulating snow next week? Not likely – but possible

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – I’m not sure if you’ve heard about it or not yet, but I certainly have!

“Is there snow coming next week?”

It’s going to take a couple of ingredients to match up well, but if that happens, we would be looking good.

It looks like we are going to have an area of low pressure off the coast of the Carolinas by Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Generally, when an area of low pressure like that is south of our region, it’s a good sign. It also helps when there is high pressure to our northwest. That area of high pressure shown in the map below for Wednesday morning’s setup would be better suited farther west, but it could still draw cold air into the area.

However, for our region, that area of low pressure is awfully far to our southeast – it needs to be a little closer – closer to Charlotte, for us to see enough precipitation to cause wintry problems.

So at this point, I would say that an accumulating snow is possible but is unlikely at this time. Based on what I’m see on the setup, the area in aqua is most likely to see a decent snow next week:

We will of course keep you updated here in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!