Active storm days almost all week

(WOWK) With all of the heat and humidity, the atmosphere will be ripe for storms to develop at just about any point this week. Tuesday could start with storms even early. Weather models have several rounds of showers and storms forming at just about any time.

Predictor model output 7:15 Tuesday AM

Predictor model output 10:30 Tuesday AM

Predictor model output 3:20 Tuesday PM

Predictor model output 11:20 Tuesday PM

Storms can fire even early again on Wednesday and another risk with this much humidity would be the possibility of street flooding. The chance for damaging wind is the top risk of severe weather heading into Tuesday. The region is under a “Marginal Risk” which is the smallest chance of severe storms.

Severe storm risk for Tuesday from the Storm Prediction Center

Storms show up on weather models just about every day this coming week. It won’t rain all day, every day, but it will likely storm somewhere in our viewing area each day this week.

