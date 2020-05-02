Active Sunday Weather Expect with Strong Storms, Heavy Rain Possible

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We are keeping an eye on the threat for strong storms and heavy rainfall on Sunday across the tri-state!

SUNDAY STORMS/HEAVY RAINFALL SUMMARY

Best chance for strong storms will be in the afternoon across eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. An isolated severe weather risk is possible farther north.

Damaging winds are the main threat with the severe weather for Sunday.

Heavy rainfall is possible ANYWHERE in our region, as rounds of showers and thunderstorms ride along a cold front that is shifting from north to south across the tri-state.

A general 0.75″ – 1.5″ of rain is likely Sunday, with locally heavier amounts possible.

We have seen quite a bit of rain over the last week. Thankfully, only minor flooding has been reported in the worst instances, but we are looking at the chance for more heavy rainfall as we head into our Sunday.

The reason is a cold front that will be moving south across the tri-state tomorrow afternoon. Impulses of energy will be riding along this front as it drifts south. Unfortunately, the front will be moving slowly, an so repetitive rounds of rain will be possible.

In addition, there will likely be some periods of sunshine across southern Kentucky and southern West Virginia tomorrow. Although the Storm Prediction Center has issued a “Marginal” risk for severe weather Sunday across the region, I think this will be the area with the best bet for strong storms.

This would likely be in the form of an arc of thunderstorms, with damaging winds being the main threat. This arc is most likely south of I-64 during the late afternoon Sunday, but it all depends on the progression of the cold front passing through our region.

Nonetheless, expect to see some heavy rainfall Sunday, as well as the risk for strong storms! I will continue to keep you posted!