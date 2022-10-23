(WOWK) — We are seeing a string of warm and sunny days, but changes are on the way for next week. A cold front will move through Kentucky, Ohio and West Virginia overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. After this front passes, we will see significant changes in our weather conditions compared to the weekend.

Projected Precipitation Wednesday Morning

Rain chances will move back into our area overnight Tuesday into Wednesday morning. The most active period for showers will be 3 am-9 am. Rain showers will gradually clear up for the later parts of the morning and the afternoon hours Wednesday.

Projected rain totals now-7pm Wednesday

Overall rain totals will not be overly impressive, but we will see some showers break up our sting of sunny days. The highest rain totals from this system will be closer to the Ohio river valley. After the showers move through highs will drop back into the 60s for the middle and end of next week. Drier conditions will move in for Thursday and Friday, but more rain could move in next weekend.

