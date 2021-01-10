Active weather pattern likely for remainder of January – does it mean snow?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – We’re taking a look ahead weather-wise in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab!

Folks have been asking whether more snow is on the horizon in the tri-state. That specific answer is still yet to be certain for sure, but one thing is for sure: an active weather pattern will present some opportunities!

Although this upcoming week looks fairly docile overall, some big changes are in store toward the middle and end of the month.

We’ll be watching a storm system scoot by to our south Monday night into Tuesday morning, which could spawn a few snowflakes or even perhaps a rain/snow mix for our southern areas during that timeframe.

At this point, I think impacts travel-wise will be pretty minimal.

We will be dry for a period beginning on Tuesday and lasting through Thursday, with a healthy dose of sunshine and warming temperatures expected in the tri-state.

Things first begin to get interesting on Friday, with a storm system heading into the area. At this point, this storm system looks to wrap a bit of warm air into it and should keep snow totals minimal for the exception of the West Virginia mountains.

Behind that storm system will be some much colder air returning to the Appalachian region, as we’ll see temperatures struggle to reach beyond freezing.

That cold air looks to last for a couple of days before another warm swing ahead of our next system the following week.

That week looks very interesting currently. I’m not a big fan of sharing raw model outputs, but I’m sharing these images to give you an idea on the setup that looks intriguing.

We’ll have a very deep upper level trough digging its way down into the lower Mississippi River Valley early the following week, appearing to be around the 18th at this point.

This is the type of weather patterns we like to see during the winter time!

Does this mean we will see snow? No, and it is entirely too early to be talking about snowfall numbers or chances that models are pointing out because those numbers will change entirely with this episode being nine to ten days out.

However, I can say that this type of pattern constitutes the makeup of an active pattern ahead and this is not the only episode before the end of the month where models are suggesting a deep trough to develop.

Again, this does not mean snow but it presents CHANCES for snow.

January is also the month that we climatologically see the most snow in our neck of the woods – on average, about 35 percent of our snow falls during the month of January!

We’ll keep you updated in the StormTracker 13 Weather Lab.

Follow Joe Fitzwater on Facebook and Twitter for the latest weather developments.