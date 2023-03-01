(WOWK) – Several rain showers will pass through overnight into Thursday morning, but Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists predict more rain and thunderstorms could move in before our weekend starts.

Predictor Snapshot Friday 3/3 3:00 AM

A warm front will push in moderate to heavy rain showers early Friday morning. This wave of showers will last through most of the morning hours. We can expect to see high winds and a few thunderstorms possible for the start of the day. These showers will tend to favor areas to the north of I-64, but we will see rain everywhere.

Predictor Snapshot Friday 3/3 3:00 PM

Once we get into the afternoon hours the storms will pick up in strength, but become more scattered. Similar to the morning hours we are more likely to see the storms pop up in southeastern Ohio and northern West Virginia, but we will still see solid chances for storms in eastern Kentucky. An early look at rain totals from this system will be up to an inch in eastern KY with areas of southeastern OH possibly seeing up to two inches.

Predictor Wind Gusts Friday 3/3 afternoon

The most consistent threat with this system will be high winds. We will see the potential for wind gusts to climb up to 30 mph by 9am, and even stronger gusts will move in for the afternoon hours. Some spots in the WOWK-TV viewing area could see 50+ mph gusts for the afternoon hours.

Storm Tracker 13 Meteorologists will continue to closely monitor this developing system over the coming days.

On the bright side, Storm Tracker Meteorologists predict calm conditions through the weekend.

For the latest forecasts and weather information download our Storm Tracker 13 weather app, and stay ahead of the storms by clicking on the link below!