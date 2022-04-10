It’s set up to be an active week of weather across parts of the U.S. as a strong storm system looks to provide ample chances for severe weather.

Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the most active days, with severe weather – including tornadoes – expected to be an issue across the Great Plains and parts of the Midwest. A strong storm or two will even be possible Tuesday in the Bluegrass State.

We’ll monitor the threat here at home over the next couple of days but the main impacts from this volatile storm system look to remain well to our west.

In the meantime, temperatures will be very warm this week, with highs in the 70s on Monday, 60s and 70s on Tuesday and around 80 on Wednesday!