AEP crews on standby as ice storm hits Tri-State

PUTNAM COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Most of us are bracing for the possibility of power outages as a winter storm heads our way. This follows last year’s ice storm, where many were without power for several days.

“Part of our preparations are actually getting crews in place we’ve moved folks from our Virginia territory up to the Wheeling and we’re also moving them into Charleston and Huntington in anticipation from this storm,” says Phil Moye with Appalachian Power.

AEP says they are ready for yet another round of winter weather, but this time.. they’re dealing with trickier conditions. “Ice is the most damaging thing that we can have to our system, it just brings down everything around it and causes us lots of problems,” added Moye.

The impending storm also brings flashbacks to people who went weeks without power last year. “One time we were without power for almost two weeks and then there’s been occasion a couple of weeks ago we were out two or three days, our telephone always goes out,” said Brenda Pomeroy who lives in Poca.

Others say they’re learning to deal with the weather. “We’ve lived in Charleston so we’ve been here since September and so all of this snow and so forth has been a surprise for us this year but we are learning to come to Kroger and get ready,” said Ann Hill, a Scott Depot resident.

So if you do run out of power, AEP urges patience as they work in dangerous conditions. “So in a storm like this one could be, access problems could be an issue and then just the danger of being there with limbs actively falling as you’re trying to restore power, those are some things that could really cause some additional problems,” says Moye.