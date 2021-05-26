After further review: Charleston did hit 90 degrees Tuesday

(WOWK) — In many major league sports, there is a review process and on occasion a play will get overturned. In a sense that’s what happened with the official temperature for Charleston on Tuesday.

When the initial daily climate report went out, Charleston had not hit 90 degrees. Later in the day when the minute by minute data was reviewed, it was discovered that the thermometer did reach 90 degrees at 4:11 p.m. Tuesday.

Daily climate report from NWS Charleston for Charleston Yeager Airport Tuesday May 25, 2021

The early climate report indicated an hourly high temp of 89 degrees in both Charleston and Huntington but after the closer look, Huntington did top out at 89 while Charleston did hit 90.

Daily climate report from NWS Charleston for Huntington’s Tri State Airport Tuesday May 25, 2021

The previous last 90 degree day was when it hit 91 on August 25 of 2020 in Charleston. That record has now changed while the last 90 degree day in Huntington is indeed still 91 degrees on august 13, 2020.

