ALERT: Significant rain event expected tonight and Thursday

A storm system arriving from the Great Plains will interact with the remnants of Hurricane Zeta tonight and Thursday.

This will result in a widespread and potentially prolonged rain event for the entire region. Rain will spread across our area from south to north tonight and continue for much of Thursday. Periods of

moderate to heavy rain are likely, especially late tonight through Thursday morning. This may result in hazardous driving conditions for the morning commute on Thursday.

Rainfall totals of 1 to 2 inches are likely for all areas by Thursday evening. Higher amounts of 2 to 3 inches may occur across area mountains and along the southern and eastern slopes. Rain should end from west to east Thursday night.

Rain totals from our Predictor forecast model through Friday.

Given our prolonged dry spell earlier this month, widespread flooding is not currently expected. However, isolated to scattered high water impacts may still occur across typical flood prone and

low lying areas.

Residents are urged to remove leaf debris from storm drains and drainage ditches. This will help reduce flood potential.