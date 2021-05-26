ANOTHER EARTHQUAKE: The Ohio Valley shakes with second earthquake in 5 days

(WOWK) – Another earthquake in the overnight hours has struck the Ohio Valley region but this time it’s on the Kentucky side of the river.

The earthquake occurred at 3:44AM EDT and registered a 2.2 on the Richter scale.

The other significant difference is that this one was about 10 miles down below the surface versus the one in Lawrence County, OH that was roughly 3 miles below the surface.

When a shallow earthquake occurs, the shaking is more intense near the epicenter. If you have a deeper earthquake, the shaking is not as violent near the surface but it reaches much further away from the center and can be felt by more people.

The earthquake last week was also a originally a 2.2 but was adjusted to 2.5 later by the United States Geological Survey.

This was located east of Vanceburg, KY on State Highway 9 in Lewis County Kentucky. Specifically located near the Herron Hill community and Manley Hollow Road.

There are no known mines in the area and there especially wouldn’t be one at that depth of 10 miles. Oil and gas wells are incredibly sparse in this part of Kentucky as well.